Hockey India announces 39-member core group for national coaching camp

New Delhi, 25 June (Hindustan Times). Hockey India on Sunday announced a 39-member core probable group for the senior men’s national coaching camp to be held from June 26 to July 19 at the SAI Center in Bengaluru. The tournament will be followed by the prestigious Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023, starting August 3 in Chennai, in which the Indian men’s hockey team will battle it out against Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and China for the title.

The core-group includes goalkeepers Krishna Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera and defenders Harmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, midfielders Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, forward S. Other players including Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay are included. According to Hockey India, the camp will conclude before the team travels to Terrassa (Spain), where the team will compete against England, Spain and the Netherlands in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation-International Tournament from July 25 to 30. The tournament will be followed by the prestigious Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023, starting August 3 in Chennai, in which the Indian men’s hockey team will battle it out against Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and China for the title.

Indian men’s hockey team head coach Craig Fulton on the national coaching camp said that the camp will be an opportunity for us to improve ourselves in certain areas and work together as a unit once again. The Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 is scheduled to be held in August, which will be followed by the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou (China). It is an important camp for us to start our preparation and showcase the kind of hockey we want to play.

list of players

goalkeeper

Krishna Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera, Pawan Malik, Prashant Kumar Chauhan.

defender

Jarmanpreet Singh, Surendra Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Gurinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Neelam Sanjeep, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Dipsan Tirkey, Manjeet.

midfielder

Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Neelkanth Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohd. Rahil Mousin, Maninder Singh.

forward

S. Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Simranjit Singh, Shilanand Lakda, Pawan Rajbhar.