New Delhi, 6 July (His). Hockey India, which in March announced distribution of sports equipment to state member units and hockey academies across the country, has so far distributed over 11,000 hockey sticks, over 3,300 hockey balls and various sports safety equipment, worth over Rs 8.00 crore. is more, has successfully distributed

Hockey India’s initiative is in line with their “Hockey India’s campaign Har Ghar Ho Hockey Ki Pehchaan” which aims to not only develop hockey at the grassroots level but also encourage underprivileged children to take up hockey as a sport. To encourage.

With an unwavering commitment to promote the development of hockey in the country, Hockey India recognizes the important role played by the State Member Units and Hockey Academies in identifying and nurturing young talent. By equipping these institutions with the necessary sporting equipment, Hockey India aims to provide aspiring athletes with the necessary resources to develop their skills and pursue their dreams in the sport.

All state units, several member units and hockey academies like Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club, Dhyanchand Hockey Academy, Republican Sports Club, Naval Tata Hockey Academy Jamshedpur, Him Academy, Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy are the beneficiaries of the distribution drive. After receiving the hockey equipment from Hockey India, the state and member units distributed the equipment in their respective districts.

Meanwhile, lauding the initiative of Hockey India, Manoj V Bhore, Senior Vice President, Hockey Maharashtra said, “This is one of the best initiative by Hockey India. It has helped many underprivileged players in the junior and sub-junior categories as they are now able to play with proper and quality equipment, which is a dream come true for them. The distribution drive is a great incentive for hockey aspirants who want to play the game but cannot afford kits. Also, this step of Hockey India will definitely help in promoting the game in all parts of the country and encourage more and more children to take up hockey as a sport.”

Hockey Kerala President V Sunil Kumar also lauded Hockey India’s distribution drive and said, “It is a great move by Hockey India as it has inspired many children from the state to play hockey. Also, the kits provided to us have been of great help to our players who are participating in national championships across all age groups. Playing with proper kit is an important part of the game as it helps players to improve their game, hence Hockey India is doing a commendable job in this regard.”

Commenting on this remarkable initiative, Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey, President, Hockey India said, “We are delighted to provide these much needed resources to our state member units and hockey academies. This distribution drive will go a long way in building a strong foundation for hockey development in India. is in line with our vision of O.K.. By equipping young players with quality hockey sticks, balls and sports safety equipment, we aim to create an enabling environment that will enable them to thrive and reach their full potential.”

Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General, Hockey India also spoke on the initiative and said, “The impact of this equipment distribution initiative is expected to be far-reaching, benefitting many young players who aspire to represent India at the national and international levels. Let’s keep By empowering the state member units and hockey academies with top-notch equipment, Hockey India aims to lay a strong foundation for the future of Indian hockey.”