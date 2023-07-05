Hockey India League committee meeting, discussion on financial model

New Delhi, 5 July (Hindustan Times). Giving impetus to the revival of Hockey India League (HIL), a meeting of the Committee headed by Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey was held in New Delhi today.

The HIL committee took note of the financial model proposed by commercial agency Big Bang Media Ventures Pvt Ltd and also discussed the possibility of featuring eight franchises for the men’s HIL and four teams in the women’s format of the lucrative league.

Crediting HIL as one of Hockey India’s most impactful initiatives that has led to success for the Indian men’s team over the years, including a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Hockey India continues to work towards a successful financial model. which will not only restore the league, but also ensure its stability.

Revealing their plans based on today’s meeting, Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey, President, HIL and President, Hockey India said, “Today the committee reviewed the financial projections and came up with a sustainable financial model proposed by the commercial agency. agreed upon, who made a detailed presentation to the committee. This proposal will be reviewed by the Hockey India Executive Board next month (August 10) where we will take a decision on its implementation.

“We understand the importance of HIL which has given immense exposure to our players and helped them elevate their performance in international hockey. Similarly, we believe that the Women’s HIL will make a positive impact in bringing about the desired results in world hockey. The committee members were pleased with the presentation today and I am glad that we are now moving in the right direction.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh, who was part of the HIL committee meeting today, expressed happiness over the progress made in reviving the league.

“We are taking it step-by-step in this regard and while we look forward to resuming the league, we want to ensure that a sustainable plan is put in place,” he said. The commercial agency has proposed some financial models today. Hockey India endeavors to organize a mega league that is beneficial to all stakeholders, especially the players, and aims to ensure global viewership.”