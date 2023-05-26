Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2023: India will try to maintain winning streak against Pakistan

Indian team brimming with confidence after two stupendous victories Junior Men’s Hockey Asia Cup K would look to maintain that momentum in their next Pool A match as arch-rivals Pakistan There is no scope for any laxity against. India defeated Chinese Taipei 18-0 in the first match. After this Japan was defeated 3-1. India’s real test will be against Pakistan, who have thrashed Chinese Taipei 15-1 and Thailand 9-0.

Indian captain said this

Indian skipper Uttam Singh said his team’s morale is up after two wins but admitted that the contest against Pakistan will be tough. He said, ‘We have started the tournament strongly and we will come against Pakistan with the same attitude. Our confidence has increased with the first two wins. Pakistan is also a strong team and this match will be equal. Uttam said that India’s defense is capable of facing Pakistani attacks.

Team India announced for Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2023, Uttam gets captaincy

India has won five times out of seven

He said, ‘Our defense is good but Pakistan also has good forward players. However, we have faced such challenges in the past as well and we are sure that we will not let them score. Both the teams last played each other in the 2015 Junior Asia Cup final in which India emerged victorious 6-2. Since 2011, the two have faced each other seven times in the Junior Asia Cup, with India winning five times and Pakistan winning one. One match has been drawn.

What do the coaches of India say?

India’s head coach CR Kumar said, ‘Playing Pakistan is always challenging. However, we have prepared well and focusing on that the result will be good. India has to play Thailand on Sunday.