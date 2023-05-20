Hockey Pakistan’s grit after cricket, coach left the post due to non-payment of salary for 1 year

Pakistan The plight and poverty of the people are discussed every day. Right now, Pakistan is continuously grumbling about the Asia Cup 2023. At the same time, after cricket, Pakistan is being made fun of even in hockey. Actually, Pakistan’s hockey coach Siegfried Ekman Has resigned from his post due to non-payment of salary for the last 12 months. Ekman took over as the coach of Pakistan’s hockey team last year. He announced his resignation from the post of head coach through social media.

Salary not given to head coach for 1 year

Ekman, who hails from the Netherlands, returned home late last year due to a salary dispute but did not quit due to non-payment of dues. But when no solution was found on this, he finally resigned. At the same time as Ekman sent his resignation to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), another Netherlands-based coach Roelant Oltmans arrived in Pakistan. He will leave for Muscat on Sunday with the national junior team where the Pakistan team will participate in the Asia Junior Cup. The PHF did not say who would pay Oltmans’ salary or whether Ekman’s dues would be cleared.

There is also a war regarding the Asia Cup.

Apart from hockey, let us tell you that there is a war between India and Pakistan regarding the Asia Cup. Actually, this time the hosting of Asia Cup 2023 is with Pakistan. At the same time, BCCI Secretary Jai Shah has already made it clear that the Indian team will not tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup. At the same time, the Pakistan Cricket Board has threatened that if the Indian team does not tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup, then the Pakistan team will also not come to India to play the World Cup.

KKR vs LSG Dream 11: These players of KKR and Lucknow will make you crorepati! See here Best Dream11 Team