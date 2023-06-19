Holiday announced in schools on Diwali! This American state gave a gift

This year, on November 12, the festival of Diwali will be celebrated in the country. There is a holiday in India on this occasion. But according to the news that is coming out now, there may be a school holiday in New York City on the occasion of Diwali. The English newspaper Times of India has claimed this in one of its reports. The newspaper has given this news in a report quoting the bill passed by the New York State Legislature.

It is being told that New York City has passed a law regarding the holiday in the schools of the city on Diwali festival. The New York State Legislature worked last week to approve a bill to make the Indian festival a school holiday in the city. Let us tell you that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit America this week. Earlier this good news has come to the fore.

Now the bill will go to New York Governor Cathy Hochul

Talking further, now the bill will go to New York Governor Cathy Hochul, if she signs it to make it a law, then she will get a holiday on Diwali. Let us tell you that earlier in 2021 and 2022, two attempts were made to pass the bill. However both the attempts were unsuccessful. The bill was introduced by Assembly member Jennifer Rajkumar. He said that the dream of the South Asian community will be fulfilled if the bill is passed.

Diwali has not been declared a national holiday

Diwali has not yet been declared a national holiday in America. Last month, US Congresswoman Grace Meng introduced a bill to declare Diwali a federal holiday. The report states that if the Diwali Day Act is passed, the festival will become the 12th federally recognized holiday in the US.

Official Holiday in Pennsylvania

Let us tell you that in April, Pennsylvania declared Diwali as an official holiday, Senator Nikil Saval tweeted and informed about it. He said that the Senate voted unanimously to recognize Diwali as an official holiday! This is good news for all Pennsylvanians celebrating this festival of light and connection. Hearty welcome to those who celebrate the festival of Diwali.