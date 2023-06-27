Home builders will now have loose pockets in Bihar, know the cost of sand, rebar and cement

Patna. The daily rising inflation in the country has troubled the people. On the one hand, the prices of food items are increasing. On the other hand, the price of sand has increased by Rs 500 per tractor. In such a situation, the difficulties of the people who are building houses may increase slightly. Excavation on the sand ghats is going to stop from July 1. In such a situation, if experts are to be believed, the prices of sand have started increasing since now due to the closure of these sand ghats. The sand which was costing Rs 5500 per tractor a month ago, today its cost has reached Rs 6000.

Cement became cheaper by Rs 30 per packet

Where the prices of sand have broken the back of the people who are building houses. So, on the other hand, house builders have got some relief due to some fall in the prices of cement and rebar. According to traders, cement companies have reduced the price of cement by Rs 30 per bag in the last one month. Earlier, cement companies had reduced up to Rs 20 per bag, but this time it has been reduced up to Rs 10 per bag.

Rebar became cheaper by Rs 5 per kg

Like cement, the price of rebar has also decreased by Rs.10. The bars of local brand companies have reduced from Rs.60 per kg to Rs.55 per kg. At the same time, the price of rebar of branded companies has come down from Rs 70 per kg to Rs 65 per kg. According to the iron makers, the price has come down due to fall in the price of coal and iron ore.

