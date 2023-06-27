Home Minister Amit Shah will hold public meeting in Lakhisarai tomorrow, BJP leaders engaged in preparations, helipad ready

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Lakhisarai on Thursday. Where Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Gandhi Maidan. Before this, he will offer prayers at Ashokdham temple. The district administration is engaged in preparations regarding the program of the Home Minister. At the same time, the party workers are also busy. State President Samrat Chaudhary also reached Lakhisarai on Tuesday and took stock of the preparations for the programme.

built helipad

According to the information, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Ashok Dham temple by helicopter. For this, a special helipad has been made next to the Ashok Dham temple. After landing here, the Home Minister will reach the Ashok Dham temple and offer prayers. During this, the Home Minister will also meet the members of the temple trust. After this, the Home Minister will reach Gandhi Maidan by road. Where he will address the common people. Apart from this, there is also talk of the Home Minister holding a meeting with the Munger Lok Sabha Core Committee.

Samrat Chaudhary reviewed the preparations

BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary also reached Lakhisarai on Tuesday evening and after reaching Gandhi Maidan, the venue of Home Minister’s programme, he took stock of the preparations. During this, he inspected the stage and other places. Leader of Opposition cum local MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha was also present on the occasion.

Amit Shah will respond to opposition unity in Lalan Singh’s area, JP Nadda will remind socialists about emergency

20 thousand workers from Munger will participate in the program

BJP State Working Committee member-cum-publicity chief Sanjeev Mandal said that the Home Minister is coming to participate in the general meeting organized at Lakhisarai on June 29. From where he will conch shell the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. About 20 thousand workers from Munger district will participate in this program. For which people are being invited to participate in the program by running a publicity and public relations campaign on behalf of the BJP.