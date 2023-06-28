Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Bihar today, will hold public meeting in Lakhisarai, see minute-to-minute program here

Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Lakhisarai on Thursday. Where a grand stage has been set up at the Gandhi Maidan in the Collectorate regarding his arrival and address among the common people. Along with the stage, three huge water and sun proof pandals have been made for common people to sit. After the D-area, special people including VIPs, press, media and party officials have been given a place to sit. After that chairs have been placed for common people to sit. The work of making the stage and three grand sets was going on for about 10 days. Gandhi Maidan has a seating capacity of about one lakh people. According to the capacity, seating arrangements have been made for the people. Apart from this, thousands of people will stand and listen to the address of the Home Minister. Preparations have also been made for this.

strong security arrangements

Of the three entrances to Gandhi Maidan, two will be used for the entry of common people and workers, while a new big gate, which has been built from the bypass road side, has been made for the entry of VIPs, including the Union Minister. Barricading has been done in many parts of Gandhi Maidan. At the same time, arrangements for drinking water have been made outside the ground premises. Along with barricading, strict security arrangements have been made around the ground. Adequate security arrangements have been made on the main road and other routes as well.

repair of bypass road

Home Minister’s helicopter will land in Ashok Dham campus. From there he will reach Gandhi Maidan by road, where he will address the general meeting. Road bypass coming from Ashok Dham to Gandhi Maidan is being repaired at various places. The sand and garbage deposited on the roadside was being removed.

Minute-to-Minute Program Outline

Home Minister’s helicopter will land on the helipad at 02:05 pm

Will get down from the helicopter at 02:10 and reach the temple by riding in the vehicle

Will worship in Ashok Dham temple from 02:15 to 02:55. Will observe the idols kept in the museum built in the temple premises and will hold talks with the members of the trust

Will reach Gandhi Maidan by road from 02:55 pm to 03 pm

Will address the public meeting held at Gandhi Maidan till 04 o’clock

Departure from Gandhi Maidan at 04:05

From 04:15 to 05 o’clock Lok Sabha and Vidhansabha core will hold meeting with committee members

Will leave for the helipad located at Ashok Dham after meeting at 05

Will depart by helicopter at 05:10

special things

800 security personnel will be deployed under the protection of Union Home Minister

Police force will be ready at various places, squares and houses

Home Minister’s helicopter will land at Ashok Dham’s helipad at 02:05

Will worship in the temple after getting down from the helicopter in Ashok Dham

After worshiping, Gandhi will address the general meeting at Maidan. After that there will be a meeting with the workers.

Strong security arrangements made around the ground with barricading

Apart from the main road, there will be a ban on the entry of any kind of vehicles from other routes.

Common people and workers will enter two of the three entrances

Breaking the boundary wall of the ground, the movement of the Union Minister and VIP will be done through the road made towards the bypass.

People’s arrival is fixed from morning itself, will get admission after checking

Lakhs of people are sure to come to listen to the speech of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. People will start coming for this from 10-11 am. Parking will be arranged outside the ground. Entry of vehicles in the city will be completely prohibited. People will be given entry after checking at the meeting place. A checking machine will be installed at the main gate. People will have to pass through this. Along with the deployment of officers and police force at the investigation site, CRPF and police force personnel will be stationed at every angle of the ground.

800 police forces will be responsible for the security of the home minister

Adequate security arrangements have been made on the arrival of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Lakhisarai on Thursday. More than eight hundred security forces have been deployed for their security in the district. SP Pankaj Kumar told that apart from five hundred from outside, about three hundred security personnel of the district will be deployed under the protection of the Home Minister. He said that four companies of SSB, STF and BMP 9 will be deployed from Munger, Jamui and Sheikhpura. Apart from this, CRPF jawans will also be brought in if needed. The SP said that magistrates have been deputed at every square-intersection of the city, while security personnel will be deployed at high-rise buildings. The SP said that the movement of common people on the main roads of the city will continue as before, while the entry of vehicles will remain closed.

The whole city was covered with party flags

The entire city is covered with BJP flags regarding the arrival of the Union Home Minister. The party’s flag has been hoisted on every pole and house on the road side of the city. Workers have been engaged for many days for this. On the other hand, senior workers are going to every street and shop in every village and city and inviting people to attend the meeting.

Amit Shah will give a strong message to the opposition parties from Lakhisarai today, police administration alert regarding the arrival of Home Minister

The party threw full force to welcome Amit Shah.

The party leaders have put all their efforts to ensure that no stone is left unturned to welcome Home Minister Amit Shah. For the last 10 days, Leader of Opposition cum regional MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha along with State President Samrat Chaudhary are engaged. One day or the other, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Nityanand Rai, including Rajya Sabha MP Shambhusharan Patel, Vivek Thakur, Munger MLA Pranav Kumar and many MLAs and state-level leaders are constantly meeting party workers and local leaders to encourage them.

