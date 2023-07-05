Home Ministry to host G-20 conference on crime and security

New Delhi, 05 July (Hindustan Times). The Union Home Ministry will host the G-20 conference on crime and security on July 13. This information was tweeted by the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday. According to the ministry, more than 700 participants including G-20 countries, 9 specially invited countries and experts from all over the world will take part in the conference.

According to another Home Ministry release, the conference will be held on July 13 and 14 in Gurugram, Haryana. The two-day conference will be partnered by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Ministry of External Affairs, the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). National Defense University, National Forensic Science University, National Law School of India University, INTERPOL and UNODC will jointly organize this conference.

It is noteworthy that a roundtable meeting was organized in Delhi recently for a detailed discussion about the proposed G-20 conference. It was attended by ambassadors, high commissioners and senior dignitaries from over 20 countries, besides senior officials from various ministries and organizations of the Government of India and partner organizations. During the roundtable, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla briefed the participating dignitaries about the contours of the upcoming conference and requested countries to send high-level delegations to the conference.

The conference will bring together G-20 countries, guest/invited countries and international bodies. Ministries/Organizations of Government of India, Chief Secretaries/Administrators of States/UTs, Director General of Police, Cyber ​​Experts and Legal Sector, Academia, Training Institutes, Financial Intermediaries, Fintech, Social Media Intermediaries, Information and Communication Technology, Cyber ​​Forensics, Regulatory, Guest speakers representing startups, over the top (OTT) service providers, e-commerce companies etc. will also participate in the conference.