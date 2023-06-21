Home Ministry’s big decision, 12 IPS officers got promotion, 6 officers made special DG

Central government Has promoted 6 top IPS officers as Special Directors, 6 others as Special DGs covering IB, ATS and all three major Central Armed Forces. Six of these 12 “hard-core officers” have been promoted to the rank of Special Directors in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), while others have been appointed as Special Directors General in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). has been promoted. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and National Investigation Agency (NIA). All these officers belong to different cadres of 1989 and 1990 batch. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved these appointments on Monday after receiving proposals earlier from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Officer Safi Ahsan Rizvi and 5 others became special directors of IB

Central Government’s most trusted and dedicated 1989 batch IPS officer of Uttarakhand cadre Safi Ahsan Rizvi and five other officers have been promoted as Special Directors in IB from the rank of Additional Directors.

Promotion done on “in situ basis” by temporarily upgrading the posts of Additional Director

Rizvi has been posted to the new post against the existing vacancy with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, a Personnel Ministry statement said. have temporarily upgraded the posts of Additional Director held by them from the date of assumption of charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Five other IB officers promoted as special directors in the department include 1989 batch IPS officers Rahul Rashgotra and Vivek Srivastava as well as 1990 batch officers TV Ravichandran, Rajeev Ranjan Verma and Harinath Mishra.

1989-batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, PV Ramashastri promoted

PV Ramashastri, a 1989-batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre and one of his batch junior YB Khurania of Odisha cadre have been promoted to the post of Special Director General against the vacancies with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders. , whichever is earlier. He is currently posted as Additional DG in BSF.

All officers of 1989-90 batch

1990 batch IPS officers Daljit Singh Chowdhary and SS Chaturvedi have been promoted to the post of Special Director General in CRPF against vacancies from the date of assumption of charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier. At present, he is posted as Additional DG in CRPF. ACC has also approved two grants of “in situ” promotion due to non-availability of sanctioned posts. The officers are Neena Singh of 1989 batch of Rajasthan cadre and AM Kulkarni of 1990 batch of Maharashtra batch.

6 officers became special directors

Singh has been promoted as Special Director General at the same location by temporarily upgrading the post held by the officer for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier. He is currently deputed as Additional Director General in CISF. However, Kulkarni has been appointed as Special Director General in NIA by temporarily upgrading the post held by the officer from the date of assumption of charge till January 31, 2024 or till the date of his superannuation. Till further orders, whichever is earlier. He is currently posted as Additional DG in NIA.

