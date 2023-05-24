Honda City and Amaze are going to be expensive, know from when and by how much the price will increase

Honda Cars India Price Hike News: Vehicle manufacturer Honda Cars India has decided to increase the prices of its two sedan cars in the domestic market. According to the official information given by the company, it will increase the prices of its Honda City and Honda Amaze by up to 1 percent. It has been said on behalf of the company that the reason for this increase in the price of cars is the effect of increased cost pressure.

Honda Cars India will increase the prices of its sedans City and Amaze by up to one per cent from June to compensate for the increased input costs. Kunal Bahl, vice-president (sales and marketing), Honda Cars India, said, “We plan to increase the prices of City and Amaze by up to one per cent from June to partially offset the increase in cost.” is made. It will be different in different categories.

You may know that at present the price of Honda Amaze in Delhi showroom starts from Rs.6.99 lakhs and goes up to Rs.9.6 lakhs. Whereas, Honda City including Strong Hybrid trims is sold at an ex-showroom price of Rs 11.55 lakh to Rs 20.39 lakh. Not only Honda is doing this work of increasing the price of vehicles, but after the new BS6 emission rules implemented in the country, the major car manufacturers of the country have increased the prices of their models.