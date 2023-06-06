honda elevate unveiled globally in india check launch price booking details here rjv

Honda Elevate SUV Launch: Honda has unveiled the Honda Elevate to celebrate its 75th anniversary. With this, Honda Cars India Ltd. has expanded its portfolio by introducing a new Mid Sized SUV. Today i.e. on June 6, 2023, the company has made the world premiere of All-New Honda Elevate in India. It is the third product in the Japanese carmaker’s line-up after the Honda City and the Amaze sedan. During the Global Unveil program, the company told that the company has prepared Elevate to meet the needs of the customers. The company has given powerful features in this car. The company has introduced this car in 2 color options.