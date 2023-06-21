Honduras: Riot broke out in Honduras prison, some were shot and some were burnt, 41 female prisoners died

Honduras Jail Riots: At least 41 women were killed in a riot at a women’s prison in Honduras yesterday. The officers provided this information. Yuri Mora, a spokesman for Honduras’ national police investigative agency, said riots and violence took place at the women’s prison in Tamara, located about 30-50 kilometers northwest of Tegucigalpa. Most of the women died due to scorching. However, there is also news of some getting shot. He told that at least 7 female prisoners have been admitted to the Tegucigalpa hospital. Some of them have been hit by bullets and some have been attacked with knives.

Proceedings in the matter

The head of the country’s prison system, Julisa Villanueva, said the riot appeared to have been triggered by recent moves by authorities to crack down on illegal activity inside prisons, and that yesterday’s violence was a protest against organized crime. Seeing as a reaction to the steps. Villanueva said, we will continue the action.