Honor ceremony organized in Ranchi, students who excelled in matriculation were honored

Ranchi: A felicitation ceremony was organized for the students who excelled in the matriculation examination (2023) at LEBB High School in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. There was excellent performance by the students in the matriculation examination conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC Board). School Management Committee Secretary Dr. Kamal Kumar Bose, President Reba Chakraborty, Headmaster Sanjay Kumar Mahato, Physical Education teacher Nitesh Kumar and all the teachers, non-teaching staff and students of the school were present at the felicitation ceremony.

The name of the school has been illuminated by excellent performance

Mahi Kumari of the school scored 91.40% in matriculation, Nikita Kumari 87.60%, Khushi Paul 87.20%, Shreya Karmakar 87.00%, Khushi Toppo 84.00%, Aman Kumar Mahato 81.80%, Purnima Gorai 81.60%, Komal Kumari scored 81.20%, Sunil Kumar scored 81.20%, Nazreen Naaz scored 80.40% and Mo Tufail scored 80.20%. Has brought laurels to the school by getting marks.

hard work is the key to success

Dr. Kamal Kumar Bose, Secretary of the School Management Committee, spoke inspirational words to the students on this occasion. He said that respect gives energy. Gets inspiration to move forward in the journey of life. He said that hard work is the key to success, the children who work sincerely are always successful. He said that the children who have excelled in this examination really deserve praise.

The children raised their laurels by performing excellently.

School Principal Sanjay Kumar Mahato said that the success of the students of the school has brought laurels to the school and the region. It is a matter of pride. The result of the hard work of the children and the right guidance of the teachers of the school is that the children of the school have increased everyone’s respect by performing excellently in the matriculation examination.