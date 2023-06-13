Honor killing in Bihar: Angered by love marriage, brother shot brother-in-law in a moving car, tried to kill sister too

Jehanabad. Angered by sister’s love marriage, brother shot and killed brother-in-law in a moving Scorpio car on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Arun Kumar, a resident of Lalsebigha of Kako police station area. According to the information, brother Putul Kumar was coming from Jehanabad to Patna with his brother-in-law from Scorpio to get his sister treated. As soon as they reached Mahdipur near Masaurhi, Putul shot Arun sitting in front of the car from behind. The driver felt that the tire of the car was burst. He could understand something, Putul jumped from the car and ran away.

attempt to kill sister

Pooja, the sister of the accused, told that the brother wanted to shoot her too, but she woke up. This saved life. The driver took the injured Arun to the hospital, where the doctor declared him dead. As soon as the information about the death was received, the relatives reached the hospital. On information, the police also reached and investigated the matter.

In 2018, Pooja ran away from home and got married

It is said that Pooja, a resident of Saraiya Krishna Ghat in Ara, had eloped from home in 2018 and had a love marriage with Arun, a resident of Lalsebigha. Due to this, the relatives were very angry. At that time, Pooja’s relatives had filed an FIR against Arun for kidnapping, but on the statement of the girl, the matter turned into marriage. Here, due to the younger sister running away and getting married, there was a hindrance in the marriage of the elder sister.

The accused escaped by jumping from the moving vehicle

A few days back, the parents had called Pooja. But his health deteriorated. Brother Putul left for Patna with his sister. There, Arun brought the car. After this all three left for Patna. His brother-in-law was lying next to the driver on the front seat of the car and his sister was lying on the middle seat. While Saal was sitting on the back seat, but in the meantime, as soon as the car reached Mahdipur near Masaurhi, Arun’s younger brother-in-law, who was sitting on the back seat of the Scorpio, fired two shots in the brother-in-law’s head. Driver Dharmendra told that he felt that the tire had burst. The brother-in-law escaped by jumping from the moving vehicle as soon as the brakes were applied.

There was resentment due to inter-caste marriage

According to the information, Arun Das used to come from the family. While Pooja belongs to the Sonar family. Arun used to work in Ara. It was during this time that both of them fell in love. Pooja marries Arun against the wishes of her family. The question of family prestige had targeted both the boy and the girl and today when Pooja was going to Patna with her husband and in-laws, Pooja’s brother attacked near Mahdipur before the draft. At the same time, the police say that raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.

