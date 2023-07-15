Honorarium of 32 thousand mercury teachers of Jharkhand has not increased by four percent, service verification has been done for only 26 thousand

Ranchi: 32 thousand assistant teachers (para teachers) of Jharkhand are not getting the benefit of four percent honorarium hike. Jharkhand Education Project sends honorarium to about 58 thousand mercury teachers every month, out of which only about 26 thousand teachers are getting the benefit of honorarium hike. According to the Assistant Teacher Service Conditions Rules, the honorarium of teachers has been increased by four percent from January 1 this year. Verification of satisfactory service of teachers has been made mandatory for honorarium hike. Here, at what level the service verification of teachers working in schools in urban areas will be done, there is no provision in the rules. Because of this, there has been no increase in the honorarium of teachers in urban areas.

No increase in the honorarium of urban area teachers

Service verification of teachers of classes one to five has to be done at the level of head and that of teachers of classes six to eight. Instructions were also given to the districts in this regard by the Jharkhand Education Project, even after this the service verification of only half of the teachers has not been done. On the other hand, at what level the service verification of teachers working in schools in urban areas will be done, there is no provision in the rules. Because of this, there has been no increase in the honorarium of teachers in urban areas.

10 percent increase in honorarium after the exam

According to the service condition rules, there will be an increase of four percent in the honorarium of teachers every year. Apart from this, assessment test will be conducted for such teachers, who are not successful in the eligibility test. On being successful in the assessment test, the teacher’s honorarium will be increased by 10 percent.

