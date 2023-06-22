Honorarium of Asha Sahyoginis increased, Congress government of Rajasthan took this big decision

Assembly elections are going to be held in Rajasthan this year. Before this, the Congress government of the state is taking many decisions. In this sequence, the Rajasthan government has decided to increase the honorarium of ASHA assistants by 15 percent. An official statement has been issued in this regard, according to which Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal to increase the honorarium of 55816 Asha Sahyoginis of Rajasthan by 15 percent.

Let us tell you that Anganwadi centers have an important role in reducing the maternal infant mortality rate in Rajasthan. The state government has taken many decisions to provide strength to the Anganwadi workers. Under this, Chief Minister Gehlot has taken the above decision. After this increase, the honorarium of ASHA assistants will increase from Rs.3564 to Rs.4098 per month, which will improve their standard of living. This decision of CM Ashok Gehlot will put an additional annual financial burden of more than Rs 35.76 crore on the state government.

It is noteworthy that an announcement in this regard was made by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the budget of 2023-24. Under another decision, the government has approved the proposal for carrying out various development works worth Rs 50.40 crore in 10 temples, three forts and two important monuments of the state.