Hool Day: Sido-Kanhu cross country race from Sahebganj’s Pachkathia martyr site to Bhognadih, players will be rewarded

Sahebganj: Under the auspices of Tourism, Art, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs Department and Sahebganj District Administration, on the occasion of Hool Day, on June 30 at 7 am from Pachkathia martyr site to Sido-Kanhu birthplace Bhognadih Park, Barhet for the male category. Level Sido-Kanhu cross country race has been organized. It will be flagged off by senior officials of the district including Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police. Its preparation has been completed. Let us tell you that Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren will be present as a guest in the main event.

Winner will be rewarded

Winners of state level Sido-Kanhu cross country race competition, 42 inch, 32 inch LCD TV of Standard Company, cycle from sixth to eighth, track suit from ninth to 20th, participants from 21 to 30, respectively from first to fifth Will be provided T-shirt, medal, trophy and certificate.

Chief guest will award

The winning players will be awarded by the chief guest and special guests in the main function at Bhognadih, Sahebganj on the occasion of Hool Day (June 30). District Administration, Sahebganj has appealed to the youth of the state to reach Pachkathia Shaheed Sthal, Barhet, (Sahebganj) in maximum numbers to participate in the Sido-Kanhu cross country race on the occasion of this Hool Day.

