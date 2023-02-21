February 21, 2023, 20:37 – BLiTZ – News

Konstantin Olshansky, author of the Free Press publication commented prospects for Ukrainian troops in the battles against Russia.

The observer emphasized that the hopes of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be finally buried along the Seversky Donets. The expert analyzed the statements of foreign experts who believe that for a new offensive operation it will be necessary to seize control over settlements and force rivers.

He clarified that the Seversky Donets may receive the status of one of the rivers, the overcoming of which will be necessary for the advancement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the future, as stated by political scientist Sim Tak.

“… forcing the Seversky Donets, other, smaller rivers (in particular, the Stallion) will be required to complete the offensive operation on the border of the LPR and the DPR,” the expert explained.

Earlier, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, commenting on the message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly, paid special attention to the part of the head of state’s speech devoted to international politics.

Kadyrov expressed confidence that Putin’s announcement of the decision to suspend Russia’s participation in the START was a surprise for unfriendly countries. The head of Chechnya expressed full support for this statement by the president. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.