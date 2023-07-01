Horoscope from Sunday to Saturday: know for which zodiac the first week of July will be special, read your fortune

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries- It would be better for people associated with the field of media communication technology to control their speech and anger. Keep working in a calm manner. Time is not good for personal life. You will face differences and various complications with your partner.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus A student of higher education will have to work hard to achieve his goal. Stopped money will be received. In personal life, due to Saturn’s position in the seventh house and its aspect in your zodiac sign, you will not be able to keep your love affairs a secret, due to which there can be hindrance in family happiness and peace.

gemini weekly horoscope

Gemini- Success in business, financial gain. The desired work will be successful. Some complex problems will be faced in personal life. If a love affair is already going on, then at this time you will not be able to keep your relationship confidential, due to which there will be tension in family life. There is a possibility of confusion and tension even in mutual relations. Control your anger.

cancer weekly horoscope

Cancer zodiac sign- Will give good performance in career. Money related topics, personal property, funds and finance, all the trends that will affect your pocket so that you will be able to solve the financial problem. If you are newly married then married life will be happy. There is also a possibility of having a child in the family. There will be a very good opportunity in love affair.

leo weekly horoscope

Leo sun sign- Young men and women pursuing higher education will get success. You will get favorable results of competitive exams. This week there will be innovative happiness in personal life. Time is good for romance. Intimacy will increase in mutual contact and it will be easy to understand each other first. If you are unmarried, you will get marriage proposal.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo sun sign- Student people and youth associated with creative field, you will do work of your choice and start climbing the stairs of success. In personal life, all the tension will go away at this time. The problems which were going on for the last few days in love relations will get resolved. Will spend fun and happiness with his partner.

libra weekly horoscope

Libra- Boss will be happy with you in the job. The youth will be able to achieve their goals. At this time in personal life, you can get emotionally involved with someone. Due to which a new turn will come in your life. Sweetness will increase in mutual relations.

scorpio weekly horoscope

Scorpio There will be success in the field of examination-competition. New sources of income will be found. There is a possibility of transfer of those doing government jobs. Time is good for romance, fun, love. Love and harmony will remain in personal life. Which will provide you good mood.

sagittarius weekly horoscope

Sagittarius- You can get a proposal for a new job. If you accept it then this proposal will be a milestone for your career in business. There will be innovative happiness in love affairs. Misunderstandings will be removed in mutual relations.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn- There are chances of sudden profit or gain in business. There is a strong possibility of profit in the sale and purchase of land, building and vehicle. Time is very favorable for higher education. Time is good for personal life, sweetness will increase in the relationship between lover and girlfriend. Any major problem in married life will be easily solved.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius- The worry about career will go away. There will be a chance of promotion in the job. Personal life is favorable. You will get rid of the problems that have been going on for the last several days in the lover-girlfriend. The matter will move forward for the marriage of unmarried people.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces- Such work in your job, which due to some reason you were not able to complete for a long time, is going to be completed soon. All circumstances will be normal. Business situation will be under your control. Time is good for personal life. Those young men and women who are already in love relationship, sweetness will increase in mutual relationship. Get active personality and intellectual heights.