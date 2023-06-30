Horrific road accident in Banda, high speed Bolero rammed into a parked truck, 7 including mother and son died

Lucknow. A horrific road accident has happened in Banda district. Here, a speeding Bolero rammed into a truck parked on the roadside from behind. 7 out of 8 people riding in the Bolero died in the accident. The condition of one remains critical. Mother and son are also included in the dead. This incident is of late Thursday night. Police sent the injured to CHC by ambulance. From where he has been referred to the district hospital. According to information, 13-year-old Kallu of Tilousa village of Kamasin police station area was electrocuted.

7 including mother and son died

The family was going from Bolero to Baberu CHC for the treatment of the child. Meanwhile, near Praiya Dai, the Bolero going at a speed of 120 km/h went uncontrolled and rammed into the parked truck from behind. Taking Kallu, mother Sarbano (38) hurriedly left from Bolero for Baberu CHC. Eight people including Mohalla resident Kaif (16) son Chikki, Bolero driver Hasim (35), Zahid (35), Jahil (30) son Ajmat, Sakir son Nasir were traveling with him in Bolero. Out of which seven people have died.

Chaos after the accident

On the way, Baberu rammed into a truck parked on Bolero Beach Road near Pariyadai on Kamasin Road in Kotwali area. The Bolero was damaged due to the forceful collision. The driver fled along with the truck after the accident. Hearing the screams, passers-by informed the police about the accident. On information, the police somehow pulled out the people trapped in the Bolero. Kallu, his mother Sarbano, Kaif, Musahid, Sakir and one other died in the accident. From where the condition of Zahid and Jahil was critical, they were referred to the district hospital. At the same time, there is information about the death of 1 other person during the treatment.

