Horrific road accident in Burdwan, 3 killed, 5 injured after being hit by an ambulance

Burdwan / Panagarh, Mukesh Tiwari: 3 people died after being hit by a speeding ambulance near Ganga Bazar near Natoon village bus stand in Bhatar police station area of ​​East Burdwan district of West Bengal. And 5 people have been injured in this accident. A cyclist, a motorcyclist and two pedestrians are said to have been hit by a negligent ambulance. A patient traveling in an ambulance, a cyclist and a pedestrian died in the accident. Five others have been injured.

the ambulance was too fast

Police said that the incident happened on Friday morning. Happened on Burdwan Siudi 2B National Highway near Natoon village bus stand of police station area. Police said that a patient named Anant Late was referred to Burdwan Medical College Hospital from Rampurhat Hospital in Birbhum on Friday. His relatives were bringing him to Burdwan in an ambulance. Local people say that the speed of the ambulance was very fast. The balance first hit a bike coming from the front near Natoon village bus stand. He crushed a cyclist as soon as he collided with the bike. Then the ambulance overturned on the side of the road, hitting two pedestrians on one side of the road.

Police reached the spot

The patient’s family, injured bike rider, pedestrian and cyclist present in the ambulance were recovered and immediately sent to Burdwan Medical College Hospital. Doctors declared all three dead. The deceased have been identified as Anant Late (70), cyclist Tapas Ghosh (26) and bike rider Abdul Rahim (30). On the other hand, widespread tension spread in the area around this accident. The local people blocked the national highway for some time in protest against the incident. The police of Oragram and Guskada Chowki also immediately went to the spot.

Demand of local people that speed breakers should be installed on the roads

The local people complain that despite being a populated area, vehicles, especially ambulances, drive recklessly on the National Highway, which often results in such accidents. Due to the unbridled speed of vehicles, accidents have happened many times in this area before. The local people have demanded that speed breakers should be installed on the roads of this area. The tension subsided after the police convinced the local people.

