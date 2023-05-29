Horrific road accident in Etawah, bus full of passengers and truck collided, two died, many injured

Etawah Road accidents are continuously increasing in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, a major road accident has happened in Etawah, UP. While overtaking the truck, the bus hit five vehicles. In which two people died on the spot. While many have been injured. All the injured have been admitted to the hospital. The police is investigating the matter.

road accident in etawah

In fact, on late Sunday night, a speeding truck on the National Highway of Thana Friends Colony area in Etawah hit a private bus full of passengers. Where the tempo and two bikes also collided. During this time there were about 60 people in the bus. According to the information received, 2 people died tragically in the accident. Many people got injured.

What did SP City tell

SP City told the media that there is information about the death of 2 people in this accident. And about 7 people have been injured. However, the treatment of all the injured is going on. The entire matter is being investigated.

Sleeper bus overturned on expressway in Etawah

Let us tell you that recently there was a bus accident in Etawah district. While going from Lucknow to Agra, the sleeper bus overturned after the driver dozed off, 9 passengers were injured during the accident. About 65 passengers were present in the bus. There was hue and cry on the spot after the incident. As soon as the information was received, UPDA Expressway Chowki Kudrail and Usrahar police station reached the spot. With the help of the local people, the passengers trapped in the bus were pulled out and the injured were sent to Saifai Medical College.

