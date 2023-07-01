Horrific road accident in Kenya, 51 killed

Nairobi, 1 July (HS). 51 people died in a horrific road accident in Kenya. At least 36 people have been injured in the accident, out of which the condition of many people is said to be critical.

According to media reports, a lorry carrying a shipping container veered off the road and collided with several vehicles in Lodiani, western Kenya. The speeding lorry rammed several vehicles. Several videos have emerged after the accident, showing damaged minibuses and trucks as well as mangled pieces of cars and motorcycles in the grip of the accident. Regional police commander Tom Odera had earlier put the death toll at 48. Later, the death toll in the accident reached 51 after three more bodies were found under the vehicles. Apart from these, at least 36 people have been injured, who have been taken to the hospital. The condition of some of the injured in the hospital is said to be very serious.

Peter Otieno, a driver who was there at the time of the accident, said that he saw a trailer coming at a high speed. According to Peter, I swerved the vehicle and avoided being hit by it. He claimed to have seen twenty bodies himself and to have found many more bodies buried under vehicles. The Kenya Red Cross reported that the lorry hit more than six vehicles. Along with this, many pedestrians were also crushed. Many youths and businessmen are also among those who died. Kenya’s President William Ruto has expressed grief over the accident. He wrote in a tweet that the nation mourns for the families who have lost their loved ones in a horrific road accident in Londiani.