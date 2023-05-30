Horrific road accident in Nawada, two killed, condition of 5 critical

Nawada. A horrific road accident took place in Nawada on Tuesday morning. Two people died in this accident, while five people were seriously injured. After the accident, there was hue and cry on the spot. After getting information about the accident, the police reached the spot with the help of the local people and admitted all the injured to the hospital for treatment. The incident took place near Rasulnagar located in Nawada Fourlane. The police is investigating the case. Till now there is no official information regarding the dead.

About 30 people were riding on the tractor

Regarding the incident, it is told that on Tuesday, 25 to 30 people were going to Rajauli in Nawada to participate in the Mundan program of a child riding on a tractor from Konar Nagar of Rajgir. Meanwhile, a tractor collided with a tank lorry near Rasul Nagar. In this collision, the tractor got badly damaged and overturned. Due to the overturning of the tractor, there was a hue and cry among the people riding on it.

The condition of five people is critical

Hearing the screams of the people, the people around reached the spot. In this accident, two people died on the spot, while many people were injured. The local people informed the police about the incident. As soon as the information about the accident was received, the police reached the spot and admitted all the injured to the hospital for treatment. There the condition of five remains critical. Police said that after the accident, the driver of the tanklory fled. The bodies of those who died in the accident have been sent for postmortem.