Horrific road accident in Siwan, uncontrolled truck crushed 4 people

Seaman. A horrific road accident has happened in Siwan. On Thursday, an uncontrolled truck crushed 4 people. This has created chaos in the area. The incident is being told near Pajuwar village. An unbridled truck coming here at high speed trampled four people. One person has died in this incident, while the condition of three is said to be serious.

1 killed in accident

All the seriously injured people have been admitted to the hospital with the help of the local people. According to the doctors, the condition of one of them is critical. Two are being told out of danger. Doctors say that it is being considered to refer a patient with a critical condition. After the same incident, the driver ran away with the truck. The incident took place near Pajuwar village of Raghunathpur police station area. Where the people of the area are angry with this incident and are demanding action from the police.

Police engaged in investigation

Local people say that the truck driver drives in an inebriated condition and due to the high speed of the vehicle, such incidents come to the fore every day, but the police do not take action against such truck drivers. This is the reason why such incidents happen every day. Today uncontrolled truck has crushed 4 people, in which one has died while three are battling between life and death in the hospital. At present, the police is engaged in further action. So far no trace of the truck driver has been found.