Horrific road accident on Patna’s Ganges path, two students killed, two injured in collision of three vehicles

Two students Sunny and Suraj Kumar Giri were killed in a face-to-face collision between scooty and R One Five bike late on Sunday night on Ganga Path in Patna. Along with this, two youths Rahul and Rishi who were riding on another bike were injured. All the three bikes have been damaged. On getting information about the incident, the police reached and brought the bike to the traffic police station. It is said that both the students who died are around 18-19 years old. Suraj Kumar is basically a resident of Gopalganj. While Sunny is a resident of Mehndiganj in Patna City. He is a student of plus two.

Suraj went to celebrate his birthday

It is said that Suraj Kumar went to Marine Drive at night with his friend to celebrate his birthday. There Sunny was standing near the toll plaza with his scooty. Meanwhile, Sunny reached R One Five at a very high speed and hit the scooty hard. Due to this Sunny and Suraj were seriously injured. Sunny jumped a long distance and fell on the road. Due to which he had serious head injuries. Meanwhile, another Pulsar 220 came from behind and pushed Sunny again. Due to this, both the youths riding on the Pulsar bike also fell down on the road while jumping and got injured.

Two are being treated in PMCH

All were brought to PMCH for treatment. Where Sunny and Suraj died during treatment. While two others are still under treatment. The bike of all three was also badly damaged. Which has been taken into custody by the traffic police. A case has also been registered in connection with the incident at the Gandhi Maidan traffic station. Action can be taken against the injured youths. The way this incident happened, it is likely to be related to the stunt of the bikers. The traffic police is also investigating at this point.

Road accidents always happen on Ganga Path Marine Drive

It should be noted that frequent road accidents keep coming to the fore on Marine Drive. Arrangements were also made for patrolling there for checking. But still the bikers gather there till late night and perform stunts. Despite this, the police do not take any action. Same is the condition of Atal Path also. Here too, youths stay up till late night and celebrating birthdays is a common thing.

