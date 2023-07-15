Horror Movies: Can't go out because of rain... so watch these 7 horror movies on OTT, your soul will tremble

These days there is only rain in the whole country. Flood situation has arisen wherever you look. All the rivers and ponds have been filled, due to which water has come on the roads and people are finding it difficult to get out of their houses. He has to go to the office even if he does not want to for the whole week, but he can stay at home comfortably during the weekend. However, cannot go out for a walk now. In such a situation, if the situation is the same in your city, then there is no need to panic, you can watch movies on the OTT platform at home without getting bored. There are many new movies and web series on OTT, which you can enjoy. From Netflix and Disney+Hotstar to Prime Video, MX Player, ShemarooMe, the platform has a variety of thrillers, comedies, dramas, suspense thrillers and action-packed thrillers for a wide range of people.

You can watch these horror movies on OTT

Sometimes it also happens when the audience gets bored of watching movies of the same genre and wants to watch something different and exciting. In such a situation, today we will tell you about some such horror films, which you can enjoy watching comfortably on OTT and something different will also happen. Actually, today’s youth likes to watch scary movies, they watch it with great interest, no matter how much fear they feel in going to the bathroom later or being alone in the room. Raj and all the series of 1920 are considered very scary in Bollywood, some films have even been shot at real haunted places. During the shooting of a film, real ghosts were also captured in the camera.

‘The Shining’ movie is one of the scariest movies

‘The Shining’ is one of Hollywood’s scariest movies according to IMD’s rating. The interesting thing is that the film was released in 1980 and even today the audience likes to watch it very much. Its rating is 8.4 on Imdb. The story is of a family who stays in a deserted hotel. In this hotel, he has to face paranormal activities. There is a child who knows everything about yesterday and tomorrow in advance. The Shining is produced and directed by Stanley Kubrick and co-written with Diane Johnson. It stars Jack Nicholson, Danny Lloyd, Shelley Duvall and Scatman Crowther.

The soul will tremble after watching Raj film

Almost everyone must have seen the film Raj. Its four parts have been made. Which includes the first Raaz, Raaz 2, Raaz 3 and Raaz Reboot, but the real loser is Bipasha Basu and Dino Maria. The film begins with college students going on a picnic to a beautiful forest in Ooty. There a girl, Nisha (Mink Brar) dies after being attacked under mysterious circumstances outside a bungalow facing the forest. The story then turns to Sanjana Dhanraj (Bipasha Basu) and Aditya Dhanraj (Dino Morea) at a business party in Mumbai, where Aditya goes to live in a camel and there a spirit starts haunting him. From the dialogues of the film to the voice and the shadow of the ghost, everything looks very scary. Later the ghost goes inside the professor and tries to kill Sanjana in the forest, the background sound and scenes will leave you shivering. You can watch this horror movie for free on YouTube.

Horror Movies: Such horror films are available on OTT, seeing which your soul will tremble, see the list here

Can’t sleep at night watching 1920

The film 1920, written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, was released in the year 2008. This film is so scary that even today people are afraid to sleep alone at night after watching it. The story of the film begins from there, when a couple comes to live in a haunted house. Where Lisa hears strange sounds from the beginning and gets scared. Meanwhile, Lisa explores the house and finds a sealed room, when the door opens she sees a piano and starts playing it. After which the spirit enters Lisa and troubles her. Lisa looks so scary as a spirit, which has no limit. Now whether Arjun is able to save his wife or not, you will know only after watching the full movie. You can watch this horror film on YouTube and Prime Video. Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma are in the role of a married couple in the film. Also Indranil Sengupta is in a special role. It is said about this film that when Vikram Bhatt was cleaning it, strange incidents used to happen in the palace. Due to which the crew members used to get scared. Once even a soul was captured in the camera while shooting outside. Whose photo he shared on social media.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gugEXnglHP4)

the conjuring is pretty scary

‘The Conjuring’ made under the direction of James Wan is one of the scariest film. Its story revolves around Caroline (Lili Taylor) and Roger Perron (Ron Livingston). In 1971, Roger and Carolyn Perron move into a farmhouse in Harrisville, Rhode Island with their five daughters, Andrea, Nancy, Christine, Cindy, and April. Their dog, Sadie, refuses to enter the house. Many paranormal incidents happen in the first few nights. Every clock in the house stops at 3:07 in the morning. Sadie is found dead in the morning, and Caroline wakes up with major injuries. The ghost enters Christine. In such a situation, what happens next, how the family members avoid the evil spirits. You will know this only after seeing it. You can watch this horror movie on Netflix. This horror film has got a 7.5 rating on IMDb, you can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k10ETZ41q5o)

Will not be able to watch The Ring movie alone

The Ring is a 2002 American horror film directed by Gore Verbinski, written by Ehren Kruger, and starring Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson, and Brian Cox. The film’s story revolves around journalist Rachel Keller, who must find a way to escape death after watching a cursed videotape. It appears that anyone who watches this tape dies within seven days. Rachel also watches that videotape to try it out. After which she finds out the truth of the tape. Now she dies, or remains alive. You will know this only after watching the movie. If you like horror movies, then this movie is the perfect watch. This film got 7.1 rating on IMDb. You can watch it on MX Player.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzR2GY-ew8I)

Timepass can see the ghost of Vicky Kaushal

Everyone likes to watch horror movies. In such a situation, you must watch Vicky Kaushal’s film Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. There are two biggest challenges in front of a horror film. The first is that the film scares you and the second is that you don’t find it boring. To meet those challenges and bring in innovation, Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship’ hit the screens today. The film, ‘Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship’ is based on a true incident and the film begins with some chilling sequences that take you to a fantasy land where everything comes true . Movie Story Prithvi (Vicky Kaushal), who lost his young daughter and wife (Bhumi Pednekar) in an accident, now lives alone in Mumbai and works as a shipping officer. Prithvi holds himself responsible for the death of his wife and daughter. The graphics and VFX in the horror film will scare you a lot. For a moment, you will be very scared too.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5r34hFE51cY)

Jhanvi Kapoor’s Roohi will scare along with comedy

Roohi is a 2021 comedy horror film directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The film is the second installment of Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe, the first being Stree, followed by Bhediya. It tells the story of a ghost who kidnaps brides on their honeymoon. The film stars Rajkumar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. The story of the film itself is set in a small village in Uttar Pradesh. Bhavra Pandey (Rajkummar Rao) and Katni (Varun Sharma) who are journalists by profession, but at the same time they kidnap girls and get them married under an evil practice called Pakdai Shaadi. Under this, Bhavra and Katni also kidnap Roohi (Jhanvi Kapoor) but it is known that Afza’s shadow is inside Roohi. Bhavra falls in love with Ruhi and Katni with Afza’s soul. Bhavra wants to free Ruhi from Afza’s spirit but Katni does not. Will Bhavra be able to free Ruhi from Afza’s soul? These questions keep running in the mind that the film ends at a strange turn. You can watch this comedy-horror on Netflix.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mTT_V0t89MI) Seeing these two contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2, fans remember Siddharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, saying Same to Same