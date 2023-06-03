Hospital full of injured after Balasore train accident, see painful pictures

balasore train accident

Balasore. After the horrific train accident in Odisha on Friday, a large number of injured were brought to Balasore District Hospital and Soro Hospital, due to which the rooms of these hospitals were filled and patients were kept even in the corridors. Medical staff were seen trying to help injured passengers, many of whom are from states other than Odisha and were not in a position to talk. Till Saturday afternoon, around 526 injured have been admitted to Balasore District Hospital.

balasore train accident

Dr. Mrityunjay Mishra, Additional District Medical Officer (ADMO) at Balasore District Headquarters Hospital, said, “I have been in this profession for several decades, but I have never seen such chaos in my entire career…. Suddenly 251 injured were brought to our hospital and we were completely unprepared for this. Our personnel worked through the night and provided first aid to all.

balasore train accident

He told that 64 of these patients were referred to the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack and now “our hospital has patients on 60 beds”. Others were discharged after a minor operation.” Mishra said, “We are really surprised to see that a large number of youths came here to donate blood. We collected around 500 units of blood overnight. Thanks everyone. This is a once in a lifetime experience. Now things are normal.

balasore train accident

Officials said that policemen and local people are voluntarily donating blood here and in many other hospitals. He told that more than two thousand people reached Balasore Medical College and Hospital in the night to help the injured and many also donated blood. The hospital’s morgue is littered with bodies wrapped in white shrouds, many of which have yet to be identified.

balasore train accident

Hospital officials said relatives of many of the victims are yet to reach the city as several trains have been cancelled, diverted and delayed due to the accident on the major rail route. Running late. Jagdeb Patra admitted in Balasore Hospital told that he was going to Chennai. The bones of both Patra’s hands are broken.

balasore train accident

People from many states including West Bengal are reaching Balasore Hospital and Soro Hospital in search of their missing relatives and friends. The injured have been taken to Balasore, Soro, Bhadrak, Jajpur Hospital and SCB Medical College in Cuttack. Mukesh Pandit, a passenger from Jharkhand who was going to Chennai on the Coromandel Express, told PTI that he “did not understand when the accident happened and after regaining consciousness realized that he was in great pain”.

balasore train accident

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday that doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar have been sent to Balasore and Cuttack to help in the relief operation. Mandaviya tweeted, “Two teams of doctors from AIIMS-Bhubaneswar have been dispatched to the train accident site in Balasore and to the hospital in Cuttack where the injured are being treated to assist in the relief operations.” “We are providing all necessary assistance and medical help to the victims of this horrific train accident to save precious lives,” he added.