Hospital in Muzaffarpur full of patients with diarrhea and fever, 2500 patients coming daily for treatment

In Muzaffarpur these days the crowd of patients has increased in the hospitals. More patients of heat-borne diseases are coming to Sadar Hospital and SKMCH. In these, a large number of patients of abdominal pain, diarrhoea, cold-cough fever and skin diseases are reaching. On Friday, 1600 patients registered in SKMCH, while 754 patients reached Sadar Hospital. In which 60 percent patients were victims of heat-borne diseases. There was a crowd of patients in both the shifts of the hospital.

long line of patients in sonography center

Doctors said that since the beginning of summer, more patients of stomach related diseases are coming. In which diarrhea patients are more. Apart from this, patients of heat stroke are also reaching. Rohit Kumar of Brahmpura, who came to Sadar Hospital for treatment, told that he is suffering from stomach pain for the last three days. There is no effect even after buying the medicine from the medicine store and eating it. Due to the problem of abdominal pain, doctors are also prescribing sonography test to the patients. There is a long queue of patients in the sonography center as well.

X-ray interrupted for two hours due to low voltage

Due to low voltage in Sadar Hospital, X-ray of patients was interrupted for two hours. Patients kept waiting for X-ray. The personnel said that until the voltage is not fixed, X-ray cannot be done. Patients waited for a long time for the voltage to recover. There were many such patients in it, who needed immediate X-rays. After the end of the OPD time till noon, the patient had to wait for the OPD in the evening after taking X-ray.

Saharsa: Efforts of the villagers to prevent erosion, collected donations and built a 20 feet high and half kilometer long safety dam

Sonography number coming after one and a half month

The crowd of patients in SKMCH is so high that for sonography here patients are being given numbers after one and a half months. In such a situation, emergency patients have to undergo sonography from outside. Pregnant women are facing trouble due to getting the number after so many days in the sonography centre. She is also getting sonography done from outside. The personnel say that the crowd is so high that there is no other option. We do not know whether the person whose number has been allotted will come for sonography or not, because of this we are not able to get the number of the other person first.

Patients of heat-borne diseases increased

Civil surgeon Dr. UC Sharma says that patients of heat-borne diseases have increased. In the present times, there is a need to pay attention to cleanliness and pure food and water. Often people are falling ill in summer due to food and drink. Doctors are attending to the patients in both the shifts of Sadar Hospital.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7asJilOm5Jw) t)muzaffarpur