Hotel Booking Tips: Never book these hotel rooms, you may have to face trouble

Hotel Booking Tips: If people who are fond of traveling make a plan to travel somewhere, then first of all they book flight, train, bus and hotel. There are many hotel booking sites from which you can take advantage of many offers and discounts. Today we are giving you special information related to hotel booking. You should not book some rooms in the hotel by mistake, otherwise you will be left with nothing but regrets. We are going to tell you which hotel rooms should not be booked even by mistake, otherwise they get nothing but regret and sorrow later.

don’t get a room near the liftIf you book a hotel room, then you should be careful about booking a room next to the lift. Whenever you book a room in a hotel (Hotel Room Booking Tips), make sure that it is not near the lift. The rooms which are near the lift, people and staff keep coming and going there day and night. Due to this, you will have to deal with the noise all the time and you will not be able to enjoy the relaxing moments during the holidays.

In this case, avoid online bookingMany times many rooms have to be booked simultaneously in a hotel for a program or function. In such a situation, instead of booking online, take a decision by going to the hotel and seeing the room. Along with this, talk openly with the hotel staff about the facilities, what they will give free and for whom they will charge. Also ask whether there is any rule or law regarding the number of people.

Do not take a room above the fourth floor

She says that the room should not be booked above the fourth floor in the hotel even by mistake. In fact, in case of fire, usually the fire department’s stairs cannot go above the fourth floor. In such a situation, booking a room above the fourth floor is a big risk, in which your life can also be lost.

The room near the pantry is also badShe says that your room should not be near the hotel’s pantry or restaurant. There is movement of people all the time. Because of which you will not be able to sleep comfortably in your room nor will you be able to relax. We are going to share with you some special tips for booking a hotel, by following which you can select the room of your choice in a low budget.

take special care of timeIn the absence of information, people often think that booking a hotel early in the morning can be cheaper, but it is not so at all. The cost of hotel room is more in the morning. That’s why it is better to do advance booking while planning trip instead of last minute booking.

change the bedsheet

In some hotels the bedsheet is not changed for several days. In such a situation, as soon as you go to the hotel room, first of all ask the staff to change the bedsheet. Because it is safe to stay in the room only after changing the bedsheet.

get help from the app

While booking a hotel online, booking a room through the direct hotel website may cost you dearly. That’s why book the hotel through an app only. In such a situation, the price of the hotel becomes much cheaper by getting many coupon codes and deals on the app.

get a corner room

In most of the hotels, the corner room is bigger than other rooms. So if you are going on a trip with the family, then you can select a corner room in the hotel. With this you will easily get a bigger room for the same amount of money.

pay attention to security

Do not trust yourself or your belongings to anyone during your stay at the hotel. In this case, check everything in the room thoroughly. Also, make sure that there is no secret camera in the room and bathroom.