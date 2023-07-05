Hottest Day in the World: Record of heat broken, July 3 was the hottest day ever in the world

Hottest Day in the World: Monday July 3 has been the hottest day in history. The Meteorological Department of America has told that according to the initial data, Monday’s temperature was 17 degrees Celsius above the average and this has happened for the first time.

This thing said in the report

In the report, on Monday, the hottest day ever has been recorded globally. The US center said the global average temperature due to the heatwave around the world has reached 17.01 °C (62.62 Fahrenheit), surpassing the August 2016 record of 16.92C (62.46F).

Climate scientist Friedrich Otto of the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and Environment at Britain’s Imperial College said that this is a milestone that we should not be happy to cross. He said, “It is a death sentence for the people and the eco system.”

Scientist JK Hofsfarder said this

“Unfortunately, this is just one record in a long list of new records set this year as the El Nino effect, combined with rising emissions and greenhouse gases, pushed temperatures to new highs,” Berkeley Earth Institute scientist JK Hofsfader said in a statement. Pushing towards.

El Nino is back

On Tuesday, the United Nations Meteorological Organization (WMO) said that El Nino has returned. This forecast was being made for the last several weeks, which has been confirmed by the Meteorological Department.