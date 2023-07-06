Housing schemes are fulfilling the unfulfilled dreams of the poor

Kanpur Dehat, 06 July (Hindustan Times). The Modi government at the center and the Yogi government of the state have become the support of the destitute who have cherished the dream of home. Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi are making their dreams come true by giving accommodation to such people. This is the reason why raindrops dripping from the roofs of tile houses have now stopped dripping from lakhs of houses. This is the reason why today every beneficiary is openly praising this scheme of the government.

Central Government’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Uttar Pradesh Government’s Chief Minister Awas Yojana are realizing the dreams of such people who could not fulfill their dreams of a house due to their economic plight.

There were lakhs of people in Uttar Pradesh who used to work as daily wage laborers to feed their families. He used to dream of a house, but he used to get disappointed thinking that he would be able to convert that dripping thatch of his houses into a solid roof. But today the central and state governments are fulfilling their dreams under the ‘Housing Scheme’. The beneficiaries told these things to Hindusthan Samachar representative while sharing their pain and dreams.

In district Kanpur Dehat, under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), 14280 people have been paid in the first installment, 10015 in the second installment and 3149 in the third installment. Some similar data is also of the rural.

The housing scheme of the central and state government became a support for the poor

Awadhesh, a resident of the district, told that this scheme of the government has become a support for the survival of all of us poor. Earlier, when there was no concrete roof, water had to be stopped by placing a bucket under the dripping roof during the rains. Due to the raw house, there used to be a lot of animals and animals coming. On the other hand, ever since we got the benefit of the government’s housing scheme, the roof of our house has been fixed.

Raj Narayan of Rasoolabad told that he is taking care of his household by doing daily wages. We did not have enough capacity to get our house fixed, but got the benefit of this scheme of the government, so today we are living our lives comfortably. Mahendra Kumar of Bhoganipur told that he has also got the benefit of the government’s housing scheme, there was some problem in passing the money, but when we met the officials regarding this, our money came. Today we have given that happiness to our family, which we had not expected.

Bitni Devi, a resident of Barry, who is an elderly. He told that Lalla Hamao Ghar Pehle Kachcha Rahe Hamar Lala is telling us that the Modi government has given money to build houses. Now our house is fixed. We have many blessings from the one who gave us our home.