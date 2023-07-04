How ‘Captain Cool’ became clean bold in Sakshi’s love, MS Dhoni’s love story is extremely interesting, read here

MS Dhoni And Sakshi Dhoni Marriage Anniversary: Today is a very special day for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the most successful captain of the Indian team. On this day, 13 years ago, Dhoni and Sakshi were tied in marriage. On July 4, 2010, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi married each other in a very private function in Dehradun. Dhoni and Sakshi are counted among the most perfect pairs in the cricket world. In such a situation, today we will tell you about the love story of this perfect couple.

Dhoni and Sakshi’s love story is very interesting

The love story of former Indian team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni is quite interesting. Actually, Dhoni and Sakshi used to study in the same school in Ranchi. However, after this Dhoni and Sakshi met in Kolkata after 10 years. This is about the time when Team India was staying at Hotel Taj in Kolkata. While Sakshi was a hotel management student in Maharashtra and at that time she was doing an internship at the Taj Hotel in Kolkata. The special thing is that the day Dhoni and Sakshi met. It was the last day of Sakshi’s internship.

Who made Dhoni and Sakshi meet?

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi were met by Dhoni’s manager Yudhjit Dutta. He was also a friend of Sakshi. Dhoni was infatuated with Sakshi on seeing her and he messaged Sakshi after asking for her number from his manager. After getting Sakshi’s number, Dhoni messaged her several times. Initially, Sakshi felt that someone was playing a joke on her. But he himself was the captain of the Indian team who messaged. Later the conversation between Dhoni and Sakshi started and from March 2008 both started dating each other. Dhoni and Sakshi’s affair was kept a secret in such a perfect way that the world came to know about Sakshi’s presence in Dhoni’s life on the day of the couple’s wedding.

Both had kept their marriage very secret as well. After almost two years of affair, Dhoni and Sakshi married each other on July 4, 2010 in Dehradun. Only the family members and very special friends of Dhoni and Sakshi were involved in this marriage. Today this couple is celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary. Dhoni and Sakshi also have a daughter named Ziva. Sakshi and Jeeva often reach the stadium to support Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings during IPL.

