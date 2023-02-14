How COVID-19 is killing retirees – DOS

February 14, 2023, 16:17 – BLiTZ – News The number of pensioners in Russia has decreased and amounted to 41.78 million people as of January 1, RBC reports with reference to the Social Fund of Russia. This is 232 thousand people, or 0.6% less than a year ago. Last year, the number of recipients of the insurance old-age pension fell by 372.3 thousand people. In addition, the number of working pensioners decreased by 600 thousand people, or 7%, and amounted to 7.9 million people. Valery Ryazansky, head of the Union of Pensioners of Russia, told the BLiTZ about the reasons for such statistics.

“The number of working pensioners has decreased because the average pension has grown, and those who, for example, in Moscow have a protected pension amount of more than 20 thousand rubles, even have no economic sense to work. Because the salary that is offered to pensioners in their respective positions is low, and the pension is constantly indexed. So there is no big secret here, ”the expert said.

The second reason may be the natural population decline, but the main one, according to Ryazansky, is economic. As for the questions of the total number, there are also two reasons for this. The first is the same natural decline plus the negative processes associated with covid: older people are at increased risk, and in addition, due to the pandemic, planned medicine was significantly limited, as a result of which sick people could not receive the help they needed in a timely manner.

“The second reason is the change in the retirement age. Those who were supposed to retire at 60 according to the old law began to retire with a lag. There is half a year, so this is, in general, the statistical part of the question. This also had an impact, but the main reason, of course, is the decline associated with covid.”

With regard to statistics reflecting the decline in those receiving an insurance pension, we are talking about an increase in the number of people with disabilities who receive a pension not an insurance or social, but a disability pension.

“Now the medical and social services have begun to work more loyally in terms of assigning the appropriate disability groups. Plus, another factor is affecting – the number of social pensions that are paid by the state is gradually growing due to the fact that there is a category of people who do not earn their seniority for any reason and, accordingly, they receive not an insurance pension, but a social one, which slightly above the subsistence level,” the DOS interlocutor said.

