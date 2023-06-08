How did Birsa Munda, who was skilled in playing the flute, become Dharti Aba from Ulgulan? British rule used to fear

Ranchi, Guruswaroop Mishra

Bhagwan Birsa Munda was born on 15 November 1875 in the house of Sugna Munda and Karmi Munda. He was expert in playing the flute and used to keep a musical instrument made of pumpkin with him. By uniting the tribals, he had troubled the British through ulgulan. Eventually he was arrested and put in jail. He was released after two years. He died of cholera on 9 June 1900 (Birsa Munda Punyatithi). The martyrdom day of Lord Birsa Munda, popularly known as Dharti Aba, is celebrated on 9th June. Let’s know their full story Central Jharkhand University (CUJ) Associate Professor of Anthropology and Tribal Studies Dr. Rabindranath Sharma From.

Birsa Munda was proficient in playing the flute

Lord Birsa Munda. He is also called Dharti Aba. At the end of the 19th century, they rebelled against the British government. He is known as Ulgulan. He was born in the house of Sugna Munda and Karmi Munda (Birsa Munda Birth) on 15 November 1875 in Ulihatu village of Khunti district. The discourses of the missionaries had a great influence on him and he was influenced by the teachings of the Vaishnava orator and gave high priority to purity. He was adept at playing the flute and carried a musical instrument made of pumpkin with him. Under the direction of his teacher Jaipal Nag, he received his primary education in Salga. Jaipal Nag suggested him to enroll in the German Mission School because of his academic skills. Birsa converted to Christianity and changed his name to Birsa David, which later became Birsa Dawood.

These schemes are run in Jharkhand in the name of Birsa Munda, read why it was started

Ulgulaan was started against the British government

In 1895, when he started a movement to overthrow the British government, he was imprisoned. He was indicted on charges of rioting. He was also sentenced to two years in jail. He was released from jail in 1897. He died of cholera on 9 June 1900 (Birsa Munda Death). Because of this, Birsa’s movement could not progress further. Birsa Munda is credited with organizing the tribal community against the British and putting pressure on the colonial authorities. This led to the passing of a law to protect the rights of tribals on their land, which is known as the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act.

Many memorial places of Lord Birsa Munda are located in Jharkhand, know what is their specialty Dr. Rabindranath Sharma

The picture of Lord Birsa is installed in the Central Hall of the Parliament of India.

Many organizations and institutions have been named in the memory of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Birsa Munda Airport (Ranchi), Birsa Agricultural University, Birsa Institute of Technology (Mesra), Birsa Institute of Technology (Sindri), Birsa Munda Vanvasi Hostel and others. His picture is also displayed in the Central Hall of the Indian Parliament. He is the only tribal leader to be honored with this honour.

