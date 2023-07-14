How did BJP leader Vijay Singh die if not in lathicharge? Revealed from the post mortem report

City SP Madhya Vaibhav Sharma and ADM Legal System Hemant Kumar’s team constituted for investigation after the death of BJP leader Vijay Singh of Jehanabad during BJP’s assembly march in Patna have submitted their investigation report to District Magistrate Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh on Friday. . This team has also made it clear in its report that Vijay Singh did not die due to lathi blows and he did not even go towards Dak Bunglow Square. He himself fell down and died.

Doctors reserved opinion in postmortem report

The District Magistrate said in the organized press conference that not even a scratch was found on the body of Vijay Singh. If the place where the stick was hit, it would swell. But there is no sign anywhere. In the post mortem report, the team of doctors has reserved opinion, the final report has not come. Bisra has been secured and sent to FSL for investigation. This report will be available in four-five days. After this, the reason for his death will become even more clear.

Assembly march was not allowed: DM

The District Magistrate said that permission was not given for the assembly march. According to tradition, no procession is to be allowed to go beyond Dakbungalow Square. Barricades were broken, police were attacked with lathis and chilli powder was thrown in their eyes. Partial force was used for this. This has not been done out of any prejudice. This has been happening since before. The program of RJD and LJP was also stopped at Dakbungalow Square and force was used.

The protesters were trying to move forward by breaking the barricading

The DM said that Dakbangla Chauraha is the heart of the city and the jam here affects the entire city. The administration was trying to stop and the protesters were trying to move forward by breaking the barricades. If it was not stopped there, it would have proved to be a failure of the administration. Because there are Patna High Court, CM House, Governor Bhavan etc. ahead.

The exact reason will be clear from the final report of FSL

The District Magistrate said that everyone is saddened by the death of Vijay Singh. Another CCTV footage has been found in which he is walking near JP Golambar at 1.19 pm. In the entire investigation, it has come to the fore that between 1.22 to 1.27 pm, he fell in Chhajjubagh and was admitted to the hospital for treatment and died. At the same time, sources say that the team of doctors has prima facie found that there was blood clotting in his head and the heart was also enlarged. Whether he died due to heart attack or due to other reasons, it will be clear only after the final report of Medical Board and FSL comes.

Bihar Flood: Across the Bagmati and Mahananda red mark, water has risen on the roads of many villages, the threat of flood looms

Meena Jha shifted to neuro surgery ward

Here, the health of BJP leader Meena Jha, a resident of Darbhanga district, who was injured during March, has improved. Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. IS Thakur told that Meena Jha has suffered brain haemorrhage due to head injury. However, she will be cured only with medicine. There has been a lot of improvement in his health. He has been shifted from the emergency ward to the neuro surgery ward. Where treatment is going on under the supervision of senior doctors. On the other hand, four other patients who were already admitted in the bone and surgery department were discharged on Friday after their health improved.

Vijay Singh’s cremation at Fatuha cremation ground

Hundreds of BJP workers along with several MPs and MLAs of BJP and its allies participated in the cremation of late BJP leader and District General Secretary of Jehanabad Vijay Kumar Singh at Fatuha cremation ground on Friday. As soon as the dead body reached the cremation ground, Vijay Kumar Singh echoed with the slogan of Amar. BJP celebrated this day as black day.

There will be movement at the block level

BJP leaders told that on Thursday, there was a program of peaceful Vidhan Sabha march by BJP on demands like unemployment, inflation, stopping crime, in which thousands of workers along with BJP leaders of the state had reached Patna. Patna police brutally beat our MP, MLA and workers at the behest of Bihar government to crush our movement. Vijay Singh died in this. We demand the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who are responsible for the beating, and will protest at the block level in a phased manner for the demand of this justice.

