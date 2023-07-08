How did gangster Sujit Sinha’s brother Arun Sinha get arrested from Chhattisgarh? Secrets about the investment of gang and money

Palamu, Saikat Chatterjee, On June 27, 2023, at around 11:45 am, a construction worker and contractor working under the under-construction overbridge of NH 98 main road in Chaparwar under Pipra police station area of ​​Palamu were shot dead by three unknown criminals with the intention of killing them. The bullet hit the contractor’s leg. In this regard, a case (Case No.-17/2023) was registered in Pipra police station. While solving the mystery of this incident, the police first caught the two criminals and the shooter and then reached Arun Sinha. An Apple company and a Samsung Galaxy M32 mobile have been recovered from Arun Sinha. The police have sent him to jail.

Used to be threatened by the name of Sujit Sinha

An international number from Nepal used to threaten the owner of Shivalaya Construction in the name of Sujit Sinha for ransom. Message was also done. Bloodshed was threatened if the extortion money was not paid.

Police worked by forming a team, got success

A team was formed under the leadership of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Chhattarpur as per the instructions of Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha to inaugurate this scandal. Continuous raids were conducted by the formed team at various locations of Sujit Sinha’s gang. Spies were deployed. Adding the information received one after the other, the police reached Arun Sinha.

Team led by IPS Rishabh Garg reached Raipur

During the raid, on the basis of secret information, the team of Palamu police reached Raipur under the leadership of Sadar subdivision police officer IPS Rishabh Garg. Raids were conducted at the premises of Arun Kumar Sinha (41 years) in Raipur. He was arrested from Gate No.-02, Gali No.-8/1 near Gonduvara Talab in Basant Bihar during the raid.

Arun Sinha was aware of the police

The police can arrest him at any time. Arun Sinha had already got this inkling. He was not living at his permanent places. These days, he had started being very careful even in meeting people. Nevertheless, the Palamu police with the help of the local police laid a trap and caught Arun Sinha.

Many secrets came out during interrogation

During interrogation, Arun Sinha confessed to running the gang in favor of Sujit Sinha. According to sources, Arun Sinha has revealed many such secrets to the police, on the basis of which further planning is being done. It is understood that soon the Palamu police will get a big success against the Sujit Sinha gang.

The money that came through crime was going into real estate

According to sources, Sujit Sinha was investing most of the money he collected through criminal activities while in jail with the help of his brother and associates in real estate. However, the police is not yet clearly expressing its opinion on this. Sources tell that this money of the world of crime is being used in the real estate business running in many big cities of Jharkhand.