How did the Dhanbad-Gomo railway accident happen, the railway administration ordered an inquiry into the incident

On Dhanbad-Gomo railway section, six contract laborers died on the spot on Monday due to electrocution while installing electric pole near Jharkhor railway crossing between Nichitpur Halt and Tetulmari station. Police have taken the dead bodies in possession and sent them to SNMMCH for postmortem.

The railway administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Most of the laborers who died in the accident were residents of Palamu, Latehar. Due to the incident, the operation of trains on the up and down lines was disrupted for about 3.20 hours, due to which the passengers had to face a lot of problems.

how did the incident happen



According to sources, the work of installing a new pole along the railway line was going on without any shutdown. The over head wire was just at a distance of one to two feet from the top of the pole. The said work was being done by the contract laborers. On Monday, while erecting pole number 283/14 and 283/16 near engineering gate number 7/A/E near engineering gate number 7/A/E at 11:30 am, the pole became unbalanced and touched the overhead wire of the down line, causing six contracts on the spot. The laborers died.

The deceased are said to be from Palamu, Latehar and Allahabad. On getting information about the incident, tower wagon staff from Gomoh and Dhanbad, medical van from Dhanbad immediately left for the spot. Many officers including DRM Kamal Kishore Sinha, ADRM AK Mehta, Senior Divisional Engineer (2) Amit Kumar, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer (TRD) Bhajan Lal, Senior Divisional Safety Officer Manish Saurabh reached the spot.

After examining the overhead wire, the work of removing the dead bodies started. After more than two hours of effort, the dead bodies could be taken out. Many bodies were buried under the soil. After this permission was given to start the operation. Kalka mail was passed on the down line at 3 pm. At the same time, at 3.05 a goods train passed on the up line.

speed power work in progress



Under the Railway’s ambitious Yojna Gati Shakti Yojana, other works including HOE, SSP are going on from Pradhan Khanta to Gaya. Its contract has been given to the Sanjay-Shikha agency of Kolkata under Rail Vikas Nigam Limited Company. A tender worth about Rs 120 crore has been floated for this work. Work is being done under this. Work was going on to increase the speed of trains from 120 to 160 kilometers per hour.