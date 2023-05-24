How long will Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea rule the telecom sector? Learn what Ashwini Vaishnav said

Jio Airtel Vi Rule Telecom Sector: Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has said that there will not be a situation of monopoly of any one company or two companies in the telecom sector in the country as the public sector BSNL is firmly establishing its footing.

According to a PTI-language report, Vaishnav dismissed concerns about the dominance of the two companies in the Indian market on the Indian Express platform Express Adda. This concern has increased with Vodafone Idea Limited’s deteriorating financial condition and declining market share.

When asked whether Reliance Jio will remain the only telecom company in view of the deteriorating condition of Vodafone Idea and Airtel’s current challenges on the finance front, the minister said- No. We are not going towards a dominant position by any one company. Even there will not be a situation of dominance of two companies.

At present there are three companies in the telecom sector. These are Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Limited. Jio has just become the biggest telecom company. The company is also ahead in implementing 5G. Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Airtel is competing with Jio, while Vodafone Idea is yet to announce its 5G implementation.

Vaishnav said that the level of operations of public sector BSNL is getting stable. The company is now earning operating profit, he said. This is a game changer story for BSNL. Asked whether there will be three companies in the sector or three companies and one struggling company, Vaishnav said the market will decide on this.

The minister also said that India will become a major country in the field of semiconductor manufacturing in the next five years. The government is ensuring the right environment for this. The government had announced a Rs 76,000 crore scheme in December 2021 to attract semiconductor and display fab factories.

