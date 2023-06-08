How many 2000 notes were returned to the banks? RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das told

2000 rs note

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said that about 50 percent of the total Rs 2000 notes in circulation have returned to the banking system.

Significantly, the central bank had announced the withdrawal of these notes last month. He said that till March 31, 2023, a total of Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 3.62 lakh crore were in circulation.

Shaktikanta Das told the media after releasing the bi-monthly monetary policy here, after this announcement, notes worth Rs 1.80 lakh crore have been returned.

Shaktikanta Das had said last month that the decision to remove Rs 2,000 notes from circulation would have a very limited impact on the economy. The share of 2,000 notes in the total currency in circulation is only 10.8 percent.

Shaktikanta Das said that after demonetisation in 2016, Rs 2,000 note was introduced to compensate for the cash crunch.

Governor Shaktikanta Das had said that anyone who has a 2000 rupee note can deposit it in his bank account or exchange it for any other denomination currency. Banks have been advised to make necessary arrangements to exchange Rs 2000 notes.

Shaktikanta Das said, we hope that by the deadline of 30 September, most of the 2000 notes will be returned.