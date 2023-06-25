How much Patna has developed in 53 years, will be known from Gazetteer, will be published in October

People will get to know the changing development and form of Patna in 53 years. This will be seen in the Patna Gazetteer being prepared. It is likely to be published by October. According to experts, the manuscripts related to 45 departments in the Gazetteer will be discussed till July 15. After this, the experts involved in preparing the gazetteer will finalize it. Before this, the Gazetteer of Patna was prepared in the year 1970. A lot has changed in Patna since then.

All important aspects including Patna’s history-geography, art-culture, religion, crime, justice, administration, agriculture, economy, weather will be kept in the Gazetteer. Along with this, women empowerment, social reform campaign, ban on child marriage and dowry system, alcohol prohibition, water-life-greenery campaign, developed Bihar and seven determinations of self-reliant Bihar will also be mentioned.

Details of 45 departments including newly constructed buildings will remain

Apart from newly constructed buildings in Patna, details of new works done in 45 departments will be found in the Gazetteer. Among the new buildings, Gyan Bhavan, Bapu Auditorium, Civilization Gate, Bihar Museum, Aryabhatta Knowledge University, Pataliputra University, Chandragupta Institute of Management, Sardar Patel Bhavan and others will be mentioned. There will be detailed information on construction of Lohia Pathchakra, JP Ganga Path, Metro, Double Decker Flyover, Patna Smart City, Disaster Management for uninterrupted traffic operation in growing development.

Patna and Darbhanga selected in pilot project

Patna and Darbhanga districts have been selected as pilot projects for preparing gazetteers. First the gazetteer of Patna district will be ready. Noida’s company Ether Private Limited is doing the work of preparing it. Apart from expert professors of Patna University, Magadh University, more than 30 writers and officers are engaged in this. The source said that the officials of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department will work to finalize the manuscripts received from all the 45 departments.

Gazetteer will be useful

The Gazetteer of Patna district will be very useful when ready. It will be used by administrators, researchers, media persons, students, tourists, politicians, industrialists and others. The new generation will also get complete information about Patna.