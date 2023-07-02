How much the government’s treasury increased in seven days, now it will be reviewed, CM gave task to the officers

Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while fixing the responsibility and accountability of the government officials said that there are immense possibilities in Uttar Pradesh, we should also create new sources to increase the revenue collection. Concrete efforts should be made to meet the GST (Goods and Services Tax) and VAT (Value Added Tax) collection target of Rs 1.50 lakh crore for the current financial year. According to an official statement, Yogi Adityanath reviewed the updated status of non-tax revenue receipts in the current financial year at a high-level meeting at his official residence at 5 Kalidas Marg. He said, “To increase the revenue collection, a clear target should be given to the officers of the area from the government level and it should be reviewed weekly/monthly.” Quarterly review will continue from my end. All concerned departments should make every necessary effort for revenue collection relative to the target. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna was also present on the occasion.

Got 10 thousand crores as excise tax

In turn, CM Yogi obtained details of revenue collection target and relative receipts in GST, VAT, Excise, Stamp and Registration, Transport, Land Revenue and Energy, as well as gave necessary guidelines to the departmental officers. Said, “With the planned efforts, there is a continuous increase in the non-tax revenue collection of the state. In the first quarter of the current financial year, revenue of more than Rs 46 thousand crore has been received so far through various means. In this, 26 thousand crore rupees have been collected from GST/VAT, 10 thousand crore rupees as excise tax, 6 thousand crore rupees from stamp and registration and more than 24 hundred crore rupees have been collected from transport. This condition can be called satisfactory. This is the amount collected from the public which will be spent in the development of the state and in public welfare works.

Theft of revenue is a national loss, stop attempts at evasion

The Chief Minister said, “Theft of revenue is a national loss. Awareness needs to be increased to stop the attempts of evasion and evasion of GST. Gather concrete information before conducting raids. There is a need to improve the intelligence system. ”””’ He said that there is a need to increase the activation of special disciplinary units and mobile team units. He said, however, in recent times, due to their vigilance, there has been success in putting an effective stop on tax evasion and evasion. Still, there is a need for a comprehensive improvement in the working style. Qualified skilled and efficient officers should be posted in the area.