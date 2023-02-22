How not to get fungus in the pool

February 22, 2023, 11:52 – BLiTZ – News

Pools are washed regularly, the water is often chlorinated and changed, but very different people come, sometimes considering themselves completely healthy, but in fact they carry the fungus into public places. What to do if you can not deny yourself the pleasure of swimming, and how to protect yourself while staying healthy, the BLiTZ figured out.

Many people know about the insidiousness and contagiousness of the fungus. It is enough for a patient with nail fungus to walk barefoot once to leave spores on the floor. In a warm, humid environment, spores live for a long time, turning into a source of infection for other people. It is impossible to disinfect for each client, so the possibility of infection remains.

How to protect yourself from fungus / mycosis

Develop the habit of going to swimming pools, saunas, SPA centers, showers only in special shoes of your own. Slippers should be only yours, made of washable material, without seams. They often need to be washed and treated with a disinfectant. If there are cracks, wounds, calluses on the skin of your feet, or you have recently done a pedicure, you should refuse to visit the pool. After finishing the water procedures, wipe your feet dry. Pay special attention to the places between the fingers and near the nails. Shoes should be breathable and comfortable, and socks of good quality and dry. Nails have a rather porous surface. To protect them more reliably, pre-apply antifungal varnish to the nail plate once a week. It will create a protective film that will not allow the fungus to penetrate into the nail. Treat all your shoes, even slippers, with an antifungal agent. To do this, use pharmacy sprays or products marked “with fungicidal action” sold in shoe stores. Do not use other people’s hygiene products. Don’t neglect the shower.

If you don’t take care and contract the fungus, you may experience the following symptoms: a blistering rash, yellow nails and white streaks on them. The thickness of the nail plates changes, the nails crumble and collapse. But it’s not just about aesthetics. The fungus infects the lymphatic system and causes itchy skin. In patients, the immune system weakens, which can lead to allergic reactions.

Important: At the first suspicion of a fungus, consult a doctor – a mycologist or dermatologist.

In the early stages of the disease, it is much easier to cope with the fungus. The longer the fungus lives on your feet, the harder it is to get rid of it. In the later stages, when a lot of time (several years) has passed since the moment of infection, fungal diseases are difficult to treat.