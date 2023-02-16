How Not to Lose a Bankruptcy Case – Lawyer Explains – News

February 16, 2023, 15:12 – BLiTZ – News At the end of 2022, the number of considered bankruptcy cases in Russia increased by almost a third compared to 2021, according to the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation. In total, their number exceeded 240 thousand. Since the beginning of last year, advertisements for services for writing off debts and mortgages, as well as assistance in filing and going through bankruptcy proceedings, have been massively distributed on the Internet since the beginning of last year.

The director of the Luch law firm, Svetlana Stonis, on the air of the BLiTZ, told how not to become a victim of fraudulent lawyers who offer their services in the bankruptcy proceedings.

“Read carefully the contract for the provision of legal services, you must understand what services you are provided with. Often law firms only collect documents, draw up an application and submit it to the Arbitration Court. The court appoints the first meeting, and this is where the company’s services end, and you do not understand what to do next. Most often, such companies do not assess the financial and property status of the debtor, which affects the outcome of the bankruptcy procedure.”

The law “On Bankruptcy” prescribes the procedure and procedure for challenging the debtor’s transactions – this is the worst thing that the debtor faces during the bankruptcy procedure, the lawyer explained. The law proclaims the presumption of some guilt and invalidity of transactions that were made during the year before the initiation of bankruptcy proceedings by the debtor. Therefore, it is necessary to prove in court that the purpose of the transaction was not to harm creditors.

“Our “LUCH Law Firm” handles bankruptcy proceedings. On our YouTube channel “Stones and law» and in Telegram we talk about specific cases that we have to deal with in court, at the end of the video we will definitely draw the conclusions that we came to when considering this trial, and give practical recommendations.”

Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Lebedev noted that the practice of applying the law on enforcement of obligations will continue to be studied, and President Vladimir Putin instructed the judges to work within their competence and submit proposals for amending the bankruptcy law.

