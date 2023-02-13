How Roskomnadzor will calculate foreign agents with the Oculus system – News

February 13, 2023, 13:20 – BLiTZ – News The press service of the Main Radio Frequency Center, subordinated to Roskomnadzor, reported RIA News about the launch of the Oculus information system, which will search for violations of Russian law in photos and videos published on the Web.

Representatives of the GRFC noted that the system was tested in December last year, and now it performs the tasks in full.

It is assumed that Oculus, using computer vision technology, will recognize certain images, symbols, actions and text on photos and videos that fall under the black list: extremist materials, calls for mass illegal events, drug propaganda, LGBT and so on.

What part of the Internet Oculus will cover with its eyes, whether the system will make mistakes and how it will be useful, Denis Kuskov, CEO of Telecom Daily, said in a conversation with the BLiTZ.

According to him, while it is difficult to assess the technical capabilities of Oculus, however, all blacklisted content will indeed be detected by the system and sent for evaluation to the RKN.

At the same time, we are talking not only about Russian social networks. “Oculus” will affect the Runet message, he pointed out.

“Because there are still, so to speak, media that have not yet been included in the list of foreign agents, and which can post such content”

The DOS interlocutor also noted that at first, Oculus will send information about illegal photos and videos to the RKN moderators. Those, in turn, will put an ultimatum to the resources on which this content is published:

“The need to remove content. If this requirement is not met, this resource will be blocked.

At the same time, the ILV system, like any other, can make mistakes, Kuskov noted. In this case, content marked as illegal will undergo additional human review.

