how safe are coaching centers in kanpur prabhat khabar reality check rjl

Kanpur news: The fire in the coaching center in Mukherjee Nagar of Delhi, the country’s capital, has raised many questions on the safety of children. The way the heart-wrenching video came out from this coaching center has scared the parents. How the coaching centers who claim to make the future of the children by charging hefty fees are playing with the lives of the children. This question is also big because coaching centers are opening fast in every big and small city. But, the safety standards are not taken care of in these centres. Nor are any government rules followed before opening them. Because of which the lives of the children studying here are in danger in case of any accident.