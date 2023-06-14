How the appointment scam happened in Jharkhand Assembly, these people were held guilty

Ranchi. The matter of illegal appointment and promotion in the Vidhansabha is going on for a long time. During the tenure of the first speaker of the state, Inder Singh Namdhari, 274 people were appointed and during the tenure of Speaker Alamgir, 324 people were appointed. At the same time, Speaker Shashank Shekhar Bhokta wrongly promoted people. During the time of Mr. Namdhari, 70 percent people were restored from one district.

During the appointment of Alamgir, the issue of money transaction had come to the fore. The then Governor Sibte Razi had ordered an inquiry. Retired Justice Loknath Prasad first conducted the investigation, then Retired Justice Vikramaditya Prasad got the responsibility of the investigation. In the year 2018, Vikramaditya submitted the investigation report to the then Governor Draupadi Murmu (currently the President). Smt. Murmu sent the inquiry report to the Legislative Assembly for action.

they were considered guilty



Former Speaker Inder Singh Namdhari, Alamgir Alam, Shashank Shekhar Bhokta, then former secretaries of three Vidhansabhas and office bearers and workers of more than six Vidhansabhas.

The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly had received instructions to take action



The investigation into the Jharkhand assembly appointment scam was investigated by a one-member commission headed by Justice Vikramaditya Prasad. The commission had submitted the report to the Governor in the year 2018. On the basis of the report, the governor had asked the speaker of the assembly to take action, but no action has been taken on the report of the said commission. And a second commission has been formed to examine its report.

Jharkhand High Court heard



The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday heard the PIL filed in the case of more than 150 illegal appointments in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice Anand Sen heard the side of the applicant and the assembly during the hearing of the case. After this, the bench directed to submit the investigation report prepared by Justice Vikramaditya Prasad’s one-member commission in this matter.