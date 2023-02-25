How the life of Russians will change from March 1, 2023

February 25, 2023, 22:22 – BLiTZ – News From March 1, 2023, many laws and legal acts come into force that will make significant changes in the lives of Russian citizens. The public news service figured out what will change in the life of Russians from March 1, 2023.

Deprivation of property

From March 1, 2023, Russians will be able to deprive real estate on new grounds, as amendments to the Civil Code come into force, which define land plots, buildings, structures, premises as real estate, and also fix new rules for the use of real estate. In addition, there are two new grounds for depriving the owner of real estate, including separate premises and parking spaces.

First of all, you can lose real estate when using the space for other purposes, if this leads to a systematic violation of the rights and interests of neighbors. For example, if the apartment on the ground floor is used as a shop, cafe, beauty salon, mini-hotel, and so on. In the event that all this interferes with the lives of neighbors, violates sanitary and hygienic and fire safety requirements, the premises may be withdrawn.

The second reason is mismanagement, leading to the destruction of the premises and parking spaces.

Data closure from USRN

Data on the copyright holder will be lost from extracts from the USRN, since this information is personal and subject to appropriate protection. It will become possible to obtain data by third parties only with the consent of the owner, about which the extract from the USRN will contain a corresponding entry. However, it will be possible to obtain this data without the consent of the owner through a notary who will have to verify the interest of a third party in obtaining this information.

Getting land from the state

From March 1, 2023, it will be possible to conclude a lease agreement for a plot of agricultural land, which is in state or municipal ownership. It will be possible to do this for five years and without bidding.

New requirements for rural tourism

On the first day of the first spring month, the requirements for accommodation facilities in the field of rural tourism come into force. Such facilities should be equipped with emergency lighting, hot and cold water supply, heating and ventilation system.

New fire regulations

Starting from March 1, new fire safety rules are being introduced, which include that each of the same type buildings has its own fire safety instruction. In addition, it is not allowed to install any devices that prevent the normal closing of fire or smoke doors (devices). It will also be necessary to maintain a log of the operation of fire protection systems. The changes will also affect the maintenance of fire safety equipment.

Those convicted will be banned from working in taxis and public transport

Persons with an unexpunged or outstanding conviction for murder, crimes against sexual freedom and sexual inviolability of the person, robbery, robbery, kidnapping, intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm will be prohibited from working in a taxi. Those convicted of crimes against the foundations of the constitutional order, the security of the state, peace and humanity will also not be able to drive minibuses. Persons who have an outstanding or unexpunged conviction or who are subject to criminal prosecution for crimes against peace, against the foundations of the constitutional order and state security and for crimes against public safety will not be allowed to drive trolleybuses, trams and buses.

All workers in this industry will be required to provide the employer with the necessary certificates of no criminal record until September 1, 2023. If these documents are not submitted, the employment relationship is subject to immediate termination.

The employer will pay shift workers travel to and from the place of work

From March 1, 2023, the delivery of persons working on a rotational basis to the location of the employer or to the collection point and back will be carried out at the expense of the employer. Or the employer will have to compensate the employee for the cost of travel from the place of residence to the place of duty.

Electric scooters and gyroscooters will be included in the traffic rules

Means of individual mobility – electric scooters, gyroscopes and unicycles, as well as segways, electric skateboards, as well as other means that were not previously considered transport, will be recognized as such. It will be possible to move on them at a speed of no more than 25 kilometers per hour, and the mass of the devices themselves will be limited to 35 kilograms. At the same time, such devices themselves will become a full-fledged part of the road traffic with all the ensuing consequences: restrictions and liability for traffic violations. It is assumed that separate road signs will be introduced for such vehicles.

New procedure for testing drivers for alcohol

From March 1, 2023, the examination of drivers suspected of using alcohol or psychoactive substances will be carried out exclusively in the presence of two witnesses or, if there are no witnesses, under video recording. Reasons for such a test may be the smell of alcohol, impaired coordination and speech of the driver, discoloration of the skin or strange behavior that does not correspond to the situation. The fact of intoxication will be determined by the concentration of ethyl alcohol more than 0.16 milligrams per liter of exhaled air. photo:

Changing the design of a driver’s license

The barcode that was previously applied to the back side will disappear from the driver’s license. Initially, its appearance was due to the need to quickly identify fake rights, for which it was planned to equip inspectors with special reading terminals. However, the terminals did not appear in the arsenal of traffic police officers, so it was decided to abandon barcodes.

Product labeling

Starting from March 1, 2023, the labeling of a number of goods becomes mandatory, including: packaged water, nicotine-containing liquids, unsold remains of shoes, as well as bicycles and bicycle frames.

Increasing sales on tobacco products and liquids for electronic cigarettes

From March 1, excise taxes on cigarettes and vape liquids will increase. Thus, the excise tax on cigarettes and cigarettes will be increased by 2 percent to 2,603 ​​rubles per thousand pieces, plus 16% of the estimated cost calculated on the basis of the maximum retail price, but not less than 3,536 rubles per thousand pieces.

In addition, the increase schedule for 2024 and 2025 has been revised. In 2024, the excise rate will be 2,707 rubles per thousand pieces plus 16 percent of the estimated value calculated on the basis of the maximum retail price, but not less than 3,678 rubles per 1,000 pieces. In 2025, the excise tax will be 2,815 rubles per thousand pieces, as well as 6 percent of the estimated value calculated on the basis of the maximum retail price, but not less than 3,825 rubles per thousand pieces.

The excise tax on liquids for vapes and tobacco products intended for consumption by heating will be increased by 10.6 percent to 8,669 rubles per kilogram.

New procedure for the destruction of personal data

Electronic acts on the destruction of personal data of employees of companies and enterprises are equated to documents on paper. The law obliges to store them for three years, along with unloading from the event log. The corresponding log file shall contain: the responsible person, full name, who owns the personal data to be deleted, a list of such data, the reasons why they are destroyed, and the date.

The employer must destroy personal data:

– at the request of the employee – 7 days in advance; – if a data leak is detected – 10 days in advance; – in other cases – 30 days in advance.

If there are reasons why information cannot be deleted, access to it should be blocked, and then destroyed within six months.

In case of violation by the employer of the requirement to destroy personal data, in accordance with Article 13.11 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, he is subject to punishment: a fine of up to 90 thousand rubles for legal entities, up to 40 thousand rubles for individual entrepreneurs, 20 thousand rubles for officials.

Labor protection training

Innovations will affect the rules for registering labor protection training. Now these data should be entered not only in the personal account of the Ministry of Labor, but also in the register of individual entrepreneurs and legal entities that carry out activities to train their employees on labor protection, as well as the register of organizations and individual entrepreneurs that provide services to train employers and employees on labor protection.